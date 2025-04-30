Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources , bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On . Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency . We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries , resilient infrastructure , future-proof data centers , intelligent buildings , and intuitive homes . Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers . We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all . www.se.com/hk Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights .

