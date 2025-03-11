JEDDAH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.



The official discussion session between the two leaders focused on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The Crown Prince emphasized the Kingdom's keenness and support for all international endeavors and efforts aimed at resolving the crisis and achieving peace.

On his part, Zelenskyy expressed his thanks and appreciation of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in this regard. He highlighted the pivotal role being played by Saudi Arabia in promoting peace in the Middle East and the world. They also reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.



Earlier, Zelenskyy was accorded an official reception. The Crown Prince welcomed the Ukrainian president to Saudi Arabia, while Zelenskyy expressed his happiness to visit the Kingdom and meet the Crown Prince.



The reception was attended by Deputy Emir of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal, Saudi Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed, Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and Saudi Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammed Al-Barakah.



On the Ukrainian side, the meeting was attended by the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval, President’s Advisor for Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko, and Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn.

