Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/ . For press kit, kindly find it: HERE .

