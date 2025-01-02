IMG Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH is a leading company in the development, planning and manufacture of complex systems and production lines. Based in Rostock, IMG is one of the world's leading providers and suppliers of systems and machine parts for the shipbuilding, mechanical engineering, aviation, steel construction and wind energy industries. The product range includes shipyard and factory planning, machining centres and transport and handling systems. For decades, IMG has stood for technologies and the highest quality "Made in Germany" https://www.img-tech.de

Zachert Private Equity GmbH (ZPE) is a restructuring expert with many years of experience in investing in mostly traditional medium-sized companies in often complex situations of upheaval. The primary objectives are to preserve jobs and strengthen the respective business model. To this end, the company often develops buy-and-build strategies. The founder and managing partner of the company, based in Grünheide, is Olaf Zachert. http://zachert-pe.com

Rescue for jobs at Rostock-based IMG Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH (IMG). Zachert Ingenieurtechnik und Maschinenbau GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zachert Private Equity GmbH (ZPE), will take over the long-established mechanical engineering company when the contracts are signed on 31 December 2024. The takeover secures the Rostock site and over 75 per cent of jobs.

