"I warmly invite Elon Musk to visit Rammelburg Castle in person and experience its unique atmosphere firsthand," says Jugl.
Jugl is also the Managing Director of Thekenberge Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, which owns the world's largest bunker complex, Komplexlager 12, also known by the codename Malachite. The bunker is located just an hour from the castle and could also be of interest to Musk.
With this extraordinary gesture, Peter Karl Jugl wants to offer Elon Musk an exclusive and inspiring retreat in Germany and would be delighted to welcome him to his castle.
Hashtag: #GPMGmBH
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
GPM GmbH