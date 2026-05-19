Real Asset Management (RAM) is an alternative asset manager, providing investment solutions in Credit, Real Estate, and Private Equity markets, for institutions and wealthy families globally. RAM was founded in 2010 and has a pan-Asia presence of 7 offices in Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Manila. RAM provides more than 25 investment strategies and has a team of over 230 finance professionals managing over NZ$9.8bn in assets. RAM is registered as a financial services provider in New Zealand (FSP1011247). We also provide a global set of investment solutions through our group companies licensed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (AFSL 484263), and the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong (CE BGL803). For more information about RAM New Zealand, please visit https://ramgroup.co.nz/

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