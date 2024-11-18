RAM Investment Advisors Limited (RAMIA) is a subsidiary of the RAM Group and was incorporated in Hong Kong in May 2014 as a private company limited by shares. It is regulated by the SFC and holds licenses to carry out Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities (CE No.: BGL803), subject to the applicable licensing condition. The senior management of RAMIA each have more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. RAM is an alternative asset manager for institutions and wealthy families globally, headquartered in Sydney, Australia. As of the end of October, RAM has a pan-Asia presence with five offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, and a team of over 170 finance professionals managing more than HK$27 billion in assets. For more information about RAM, please visit ramgroup.com.hk.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.