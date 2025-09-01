Quality HealthCare Opens New Flagship Clinic in Prince’s Building

Rooted in Hong Kong as Dr. Anderson & Partners since 1868, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS) has provided healthcare services for over 150 years. Today, we are one of Hong Kong's major private healthcare providers. We offer a wide range of services, including Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Wellness, through a network of over 1,650 service points across Hong Kong. QHMS is committed to supporting the Government's policy through various public-private partnership programmes to provide medical services to the public. The QHMS App, our proprietary health and wellness mobile app, offers a range of features including e-ticketing for GP visits, e-booking, health records, video consultations, and health information, bringing healthcare services to everyone's fingertips. In October 2013, QHMS became part of Bupa, an international healthcare company. For more information, visit www.qhms.com .

