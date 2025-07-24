The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world's largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, and we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. PRCA APAC was founded in 2018 to further our growth across the APAC region. Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical and prosperous PR industry. PRCA Thailand is building a community for PR and communications pros to level up. Through expert training and exclusive events, it helps boost skills and deliver real results. By connecting professionals and raising industry standards, PRCA Thailand is shaping the future of communications. It fuels collaboration and ensures PR's voice is heard loud and clear across Thailand's economy.

