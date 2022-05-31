Portuguese consumer prices spiked 8% year-on-year in May, at their fastest pace since February 1993, after rising 7.2% in April, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, clocked 5.6% year-on-year, its highest level since October 1994.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in Portugal rose 1%, slowing down after a 2.2% increase the previous month.

Sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine last month have pushed energy prices to record highs across Europe, stoking overall inflation and sapping confidence.

