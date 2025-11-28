The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets a new standard for ultra luxury living with its limited offering of just 22 exclusive residences. Located on Sukhumvit 38, one of Bangkok's most prestigious addresses, this groundbreaking project is the first of its kind in Asia and the third globally, following Miami and Stuttgart. Designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled exclusivity, the tower offers residents the perfect blend of serene living in the coveted Thonglor neighborhood, with easy access to the city's most vibrant attractions and amenities. Among its standout features are the customizable "Passion Spaces"—private, in-unit garages that allow residents to showcase their prized car collections, creating a truly unique living experience.

