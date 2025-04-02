With the generous support of the Otto Poon Charitable Foundation, PolyU has established the Otto Poon Research Institute for Climate-Resilient Infrastructure. The opening ceremony was officiated by Ir Dr Otto Poon, Founder of the Otto Poon Charitable Foundation and PolyU University Fellow (5th from right); Mr Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the HKSAR Government (5th from left), Prof. Jin-Guang Teng, President of PolyU, (4th from left); Prof. Wing-tak WONG, Deputy President and Provost of PolyU (4th from right); Prof. Miranda LOU, Executive Vice President (3rd from left); Mr CHEN Yulin, Director of Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR (3rd from right); Ir Prof. Frank CHAN (2nd from right) and Dr Andrew CHAN (2nd from left), both Steering Committee Members of RICRI; Prof. Christopher CHAO, Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU (1st from left); and Prof. Xiang-dong Li, Director of RICRI (1st from right).

