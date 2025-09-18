Satay Beef, Singapore Noodle Pizza Integrated into Italian Dishes Creatively with British Flair

Creative Hong Kong-Inspired Flavours: A Playful Menu Delivering Dual Experiences

Limited-Edition "Flavours of Hong Kong" Souvenirs: Cherish the Culinary Memories

Limited-Time Promotions: Enjoy 11 Classic Original Pizzas at up to 50% Off and the Return of the Popular "All You Can Eat" Feast



Starting September 16, 2025, PizzaExpress will roll out a series of exciting promotions to celebrate the new school term and invite everyone to savour British-Hong Kong fusion flavours.



Classic Original Pizza Series Discount



Available Mondays to Thursdays (excluding public holidays) during the campaign period, members can enjoy half-price à la carte traditional pizzas, while non-members get 40% off. The offer applies to 11 Classic pizzas (Original Size), including the new "Hainan Chicken Pizza," all featuring PizzaExpress' signature traditional pizza base that has been proudly served since 1965.



Promotion period: September 16 to November 17, 2025



"All You Can Eat" 60-Minute Feast Makes a Comeback



The "All You Can Eat" feast is available Mondays to Fridays (excluding public holidays) from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM. For just HK$98 per adult and HK$58 per child, diners can enjoy unlimited servings of select dishes, including "Margherita Pizza", "Peking Duck Pizza", "American Pizza", signature "Baked Dough Balls", and the new "Hainan Chicken Pizza," all designed to celebrate the new menu.



Promotion period: September 16 to October 27, 2025



Peroni Italian Beer and Snack Combo



During the promotion, enjoy Baked Potato Skins with Beef or Chicken Wings paired with a small Peroni beer for just HK$118. Additional bottles can be added for HK$28, ensuring a delightful experience alongside the delicious food.



Promotion period: September 16 to November 17, 2025



"Flavours of Hong Kong" Menu Overview





[1] Recipes are slightly modified in AIA Tower and Pokfulam Farm restaurants



Starting September 16, 2025, PizzaExpress will roll out a series of exciting promotions to celebrate the new school term and invite everyone to savour British-Hong Kong fusion flavours.Available Mondays to Thursdays (excluding public holidays) during the campaign period, members can enjoy half-price à la carte traditional pizzas, while non-members get 40% off. The offer applies to 11 Classic pizzas (Original Size), including the new "Hainan Chicken Pizza," all featuring PizzaExpress' signature traditional pizza base that has been proudly served since 1965.Promotion period: September 16 to November 17, 2025The "All You Can Eat" feast is available Mondays to Fridays (excluding public holidays) from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM. For just HK$98 per adult and HK$58 per child, diners can enjoy unlimited servings of select dishes, including "Margherita Pizza", "Peking Duck Pizza", "American Pizza", signature "Baked Dough Balls", and the new "Hainan Chicken Pizza," all designed to celebrate the new menu.Promotion period: September 16 to October 27, 2025During the promotion, enjoy Baked Potato Skins with Beef or Chicken Wings paired with a small Peroni beer for just HK$118. Additional bottles can be added for HK$28, ensuring a delightful experience alongside the delicious food.Promotion period: September 16 to November 17, 2025

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - PizzaExpress, originating from the UK, was founded by a globetrotter dedicated to bringing authentic handcrafted pizza experiences to food lovers worldwide. Now in Hong Kong with diversed culture, PizzaExpress has drawn inspiration from local culinary traditions to create a fusion menu "Flavours of Hong Kong" this September with a distinct Hong Kong flair, offering diners a delightful gastronomic journey that celebrates the city's unique character. In exploring local flavours and ingredients, PizzaExpress has selected the century-old Hong Kong household brand "Lee Kum Kee" to develop this special menu, adding authentic local taste while upholding the brand's dedication to quality ingredients.Alongside the new dishes, "Flavours of Hong Kong" features exclusive Hong Kong-themed souvenirs and accessories. The campaign also brings back classic promotions, including the limited-time "All You Can Eat" feast featuring new menu items, as well as half-price offers on select traditional pizzas, allowing everyone to indulge in a multi-sensory experience.The "Flavours of Hong Kong" menu showcases a range of innovative dishes. Thecleverly combines the classic Hong Kong pineapple bun with PizzaExpress' signature dough balls, featuring a golden crispy crust and soft interior, paired with a homemade mascarpone butter dip – a blend of Northern Italian special mascarpone and Australian butter for a double-textured treat. Thecreatively elevates the beloved stir-fried noodle dish by incorporating premium seafood and Italian cold cuts—succulent prawns, naturally smoked mortadella, and fresh vegetables on a curry sauce base, topped with crispy vermicelli for added crunch and layered flavours. Theuses a secret-recipe Hainanese sauce as its base, topped with slow-cook tender chicken, fresh tomato slices, and onions, and drizzled with balsamic glaze for a modern twist on a local favourite. Thecaptures the essence of Hong Kong's iconic flavours—carefully braised beef cheek stir-fried with aromatic satay sauce, fresh spinach, and onions, touched up with crushed peanuts and Parmesan cheese, offering a uniquely Hong Kong-style indulgence.For drinks, thelives up to its name by blending pineapple chunks, passionfruit syrup, and Sprite into a refreshing tropical beverage. Theevokes childhood memories by combining chocolate ice cream with Coca-Cola—a classic Hong Kong-style float that's simply irresistible! For dessert, theupgrades the signature baked dough balls with butter, condensed milk, and peanut butter for an indulgent treat. For an even more elevated experience, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an irresistible contrast of hot and cold.With Hong Kong-themed accessories becoming increasingly popular among both tourists and locals, "Flavours of Hong Kong" extends its East-meets-West creativity by launching three quirky accessories, along with a Hong Kong signature red-white-blue themed crossbody bag. During the campaign, customers who spend HK$580 or more will receive a limited-edition "Flavours of Hong Kong" accessory, while those spending HK$980 or more will receive an additional limited-edition crossbody bag. Supplies are limited and available only while stocks last—it would be a remarkable experience to take home these unique culinary mementos!Hashtag: #PizzaExpressHK #FlavoursofHongKong #60Years #FreshSince1965 #李錦記 #LeeKumKee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About PizzaExpress #PizzaExpressHK

PizzaExpress Hong Kong is owned and operated by PizzaExpress Group, United Kingdom. PizzaExpress is really proud of its pizzas, its love for music and supporting meaningful causes in the community. Since 1965 the restaurants have been serving hand-crafted pizzas made with the freshest ingredients. Each pizza is made to order by skilled Pizzaiolos (pizza chefs). Beautiful pizza served in a socially-responsible and creative environment; this truly is'Pizza in Style'.



PizzaExpress restaurants: https://www.pizzaexpress.hk/our-restaurants





About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and "Constant Entrepreneurship" combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com .





Lee Kum Kee