Osome was founded to champion entrepreneurs and empower SMEs, helping them bring their ideas to life by simplifying and streamlining the essential processes that drive their businesses forward. Osome is an all-in-one fintech platform that simplifies business and financial management for entrepreneurs and SMEs. By combining advanced technology with trusted expert support, Osome offers seamless business and finance solutions for incorporations, bookkeeping, payroll, and accounting—all accessible through a single platform and mobile app. Designed to innovate, automate and simplify complex processes for entrepreneurs and SMEs, Osome empowers businesses to focus on growth while staying in control of their finances. Features like Osome’s Streamlined Incorporation allow anyone, anywhere in the world, to incorporate their company in as little as one day. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Osome has supported over 30,000 companies and processed more than 1 million bookkeeping transactions with over $5.6 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.osome.com .

