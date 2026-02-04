BlueRock Capital Limited is a Dubai-based Venture Capital fund manager, authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Positioned at the heart of the UAE's financial and innovation ecosystem, BlueRock Capital Limited identifies high potential opportunities across technology, sustainability, and infrastructure sectors in the MENA region. The firm brings deep regional expertise, strategic networks to transformative ventures aligned with the Middle East's economic diversification and environmental sustainability objectives.

OnGreen is the Web3-enabled green technology platform transforming the Middle East and North Africa region from Sand to Seed, Brown to Green, Desert to Oasis. Through blockchain-verified impact measurement and the Oasis Journey ecosystem model, OnGreen creates transparent, accessible, and community-driven environmental transformation. The platform's ESG Token, Carbon Credit Registry and Green Asset Exchange shall provide the digital infrastructure for MENA's transition to a sustainable economy.

