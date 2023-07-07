Egg Freezing is a complex and delicate process that can only be carried out by specialised medical professionals, a service offered by The O&G Specialist Clinic. From ovarian monitoring and egg retrieval to laboratory handling and genetic testing, Egg Freezing entails many critical steps that require a deep understanding of reproductive physiology. Egg Freezing is also a personalised treatment that sees patients receiving careful evaluation and planning based on their medical history, hormone levels, ovarian reserve, and overall health. The esteemed doctors at The O&G Specialist Clinic are highly experienced in this area of treatment and will employ their expertise throughout the procedure.
The O&G Specialist Clinic is founded by Dr. Loh Seong Feei, a renowned Infertility Management and O&G Specialist and Surgeon with over 30 years of experience. Dr. Loh is currently the Medical Director of Thomson Fertility Centre and has previously headed the Department of Reproductive Medicine at KK Women's and Children's Hospital where he was also the Director of KKIVF Centre. He is joined by Dr. Janice Tung, an IVF-accredited specialist, who has over 12 years of medical experience in the public and private care sector. Aside from Egg Freezing, other specialised services provided by The O&G Specialist Clinic include In vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) treatment in Singapore and care for pregnancy and women's health.
One of the main objectives that The O&G Specialist Clinic constantly seeks to achieve is to deliver tailored fertility treatments which are patient-centred and patient-friendly. The clinic's Egg Freezing Package is now available to a wider range of female patients, and appointments can be scheduled either at the clinic or through virtual consultation.
For more information, please visit https://ogclinic.com.sg/.
Hashtag: #O&GSpecialistClinic #EggFreezing #IVFClinic
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
O&G Specialist Clinic