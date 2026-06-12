Developed through decades of Formula One-winning experience and Fluid Technology Solutions™ expertise, the new range is designed to deliver enhanced engine protection, fuel efficiency and performance, bringing motorsport-proven technology into everyday reliability for motorists.
Rather than offering a single catch-all solution, the portfolio comprises four purpose-built variants, each developed to meet specific driving needs, from high-performance and Japanese engines to everyday vehicles and hybrid powertrains. The new range simplifies the choice for consumers, offering a streamlined selection of oils that meet the latest industry standards while supporting improved fuel efficiency and engine performance.
- PETRONAS Syntium Supreme: Designed for high-performance vehicles. Featuring CoolTech+™ technology, it cuts engine wear and maximises fuel efficiency by up to 13%*.
- PETRONAS Syntium Supreme GLV2: Made ideally for Japanese engines. JASO GLV-2 approvals assure up to 19%** better fuel efficiency and a higher shear stability for highly demanding Japanese cars.
- PETRONAS Syntium Prime: Reliable, long-lasting engine defence for everyday vehicles, featuring Active Defense™ technology to ensure consistent performance across everyday driving conditions for stress-free driving.
- PETRONAS Syntium Hybrid: Specifically engineered to meet the unique demands of hybrid powertrains. CoolTech-H™ technology delivers targeted protection during frequent stop-start cycles and across the lower operating temperatures typical of hybrid operation.
**Based on field trial data over a 12,000km test under real-life driving conditions, comparing 0W-20 JASO GLV2a against API SQ/GF-7 reference oil. Actual fuel efficiency may vary depending on vehicle model, driving behaviour and operating conditions.
PETRONAS Lubricants International Regional Managing Director Asia, Noorhana Abdul Habib said, "The new PETRONAS Syntium range marks a defining step in advancing lubricant innovation, delivering uncompromising quality solutions to workshops and motorists across Malaysia and Asia. Powered by next-generation formulations aligned with the latest API SQ standard, it enhances fuel efficiency and engine performance, empowering motorists with cutting-edge technology that delivers excellence in every drive."
The all-new PETRONAS Syntium range has been launched in Malaysia, Japan and selected European markets. The rollout will expand across key Asia-Pacific markets throughout the year, making the range available at PETRONAS AutoExpert locations and authorised workshop networks in countries including China, Indonesia and Thailand by the end of 2026.
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About PETRONAS Lubricants International
PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia's dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS' partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.
We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.
PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com.
PETRONAS Lubricants International