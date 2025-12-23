MyRepublic Launches Card Sub, Singapore’s First Subscription Service for Trading Card Game Fans

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 December 2025– MyRepublic today announced the launch of Card Sub, a new subscription-based service designed for Trading Card Game (TCG) enthusiasts. Card Sub offers subscribers a convenient way to receive Magic: The Gathering (MTG) products monthly, including access to premium booster packs not typically available through standard retail purchases.
Card Sub introduces a structured monthly subscription model in which customers pay a fixed monthly rate and receive up to 3 Play Booster packs or 2 Play booster boxes from the current MTG release. In addition, subscribers will receive free premium booster packs or boxes. These premium boosters may include Collector Booster Packs or Boxes, such as the highly sought-after Final Fantasy Collector Booster, which is constantly sold out worldwide which features the extremely valuable serialised Golden Chocobo card
“The trading card community in Singapore is incredibly passionate, and Card Sub is our small way of adding value to that ecosystem,” said Terry Williams, Head of Consumer at MyRepublic. “As TCG players ourselves, we wanted to offer something to the community to provide an easier access to the latest release every month, and the chance to secure premium packs that might not be readily accessible to players. We see Card Sub as a community-driven initiative, open to all who share a passion for growing the hobby.”
The subscription tiers available at launch are:
Card Sub will be available to both MyRepublic and non-MyRepublic customers. All product redemptions will take place in person at the upcoming Card Arena by MyRepublic, located at Suntec City. Customers will redeem their Premium booster or box in-store.
Card Sub is positioned to serve cost-conscious TCG consumers by providing reliable monthly access to boosters with the added benefit of premium packs or boxes at no additional charge. The inclusion of Collector Boosters in the premium pool provides an opportunity for subscribers to obtain higher-value products through a predictable monthly model. MyRepublic also plans to expand Card Sub to additional TCG franchises, including Pokémon.
Card Sub is open for sign-up at cardsub.net and available to everyone in Singapore. Monthly redemption of subscription items will be fulfilled exclusively at:
