A leading general insurer with a local presence of over 100 years, MSIG Singapore offers an extensive range of insurance solutions for commercial and personal risk protection, enabling the security and safety of individuals and businesses. MSIG Singapore holds an A+/Stable financial rating by Standard & Poor's. MSIG Singapore has garnered numerous awards for delivering digitally innovative and customer-centric solutions. In 2024, MSIG was honoured with the 'Best General Insurer for Singapore' award by InsuranceAsia News. This prestigious recognition highlights its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. MSIG is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd, and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group – one of the largest general insurance groups in the world with presence in 50 countries and regions globally, 18 of which are in Asia Pacific including all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and India. Headquartered in Japan, MS&AD is amongst the top non-life insurance groups in the world based on gross revenue. www.msig.com.sg

