HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 -MSIG Hong Kong and MSIG Singapore have jointly announced a strategic collaboration with MSIG USA to strengthen its political risk and trade credit business in these key Asian financial hubs. This initiative reinforces MSIG's commitment to supporting its global customers and strengthening its footprint in key international markets.The partnership leverages the expertise of MSIG USA's seasoned political risk and trade credit underwriting team alongside the strong local presence and market knowledge of MSIG Hong Kong and MSIG Singapore. This powerful combination positions the company to capitalise on the growing demand for political risk and trade credit solutions in the region, ensuring comprehensive and customised coverage for businesses navigating an evolving global trade landscape."Expanding our political risk and trade credit capabilities in Asia is a key strategic move for MSIG USA," said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. "By collaborating with MSIG Hong Kong and MSIG Singapore, we are strengthening our ability to serve global clients with tailored solutions that address the challenges of international trade. This partnership underscores our commitment to being a reliable risk management partner for businesses operating in complex environments."Clemens Philippi, CEO of MSIG Asia, added, "This initiative aligns with our regional growth strategy, reinforcing our ability to deliver enhanced risk solutions across Asia. The combination of MSIG USA's underwriting expertise, led by Dan Riordan and Richard Abizaid, and our strong local market presence enables us to better serve businesses in the region, helping them navigate the evolving economic and political landscape with confidence."MSIG USA's strong Class 15, A+ financial ratings and brand recognition have facilitated valuable connections with customers and brokers, reinforcing the company's competitive advantage in the market. This collaboration underscores MSIG USA's dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions that address the evolving challenges of international trade and investment.Dan Riordan, Head of Political Risk and Trade Credit for MSIG USA, commented, "The demand for political risk and trade credit insurance is rapidly increasing as businesses seek protection against uncertain geopolitical and economic conditions. Our collaboration with MSIG Hong Kong and MSIG Singapore will allow us to offer more localised expertise and strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive coverage that meets the needs of multinational clients."Philip Kent, CEO of MSIG Hong Kong, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with MSIG USA to enhance our political risk and trade credit offerings. This collaboration not only strengthens our capabilities but also reaffirms our dedication to providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to our clients in Hong Kong. By leveraging the combined expertise and market knowledge of our teams, we can better support businesses in navigating the complexities of international trade and mitigating potential risks."Hashtag: #MSIGHongKong

About MSIG Hong Kong

MSIG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 50 countries and regions globally. The Group is amongst the world's top 10 insurance groups based on gross revenue and one of Japan's leading insurers with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, India and Taiwan.



MSIG Hong Kong offers a wide range of solutions and services through an extensive distribution network including agents, brokers, and bancassurance alliances with leading banks. It has been providing general insurance solutions to customers in Hong Kong for more than 160 years, dating as far back as 1855. To learn more, visit msig.com.hk.



About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc.. MSIGH brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables them to provide responsive and personalised service for their clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit msigusa.com.



