Zand Bank is a fully licensed bank by the Central Bank of UAE since July 2022. Our mission is to enable our UAE and global corporate, institutional, and wealth clients to unlock new opportunities, foster sustainable growth, and drive together positive impact in the evolving digital economy. Think beyond banking; think Zand, where infinite opportunities await. For more information, please visit www.zand.ae

Mobile Shop Group Limited mainly specializes in the operation, promotion, and business development of taxi services in Hong Kong. The company is dedicated to leveraging technology in collaboration with partners to address industry pain points. It focuses on adapting to Hong Kong's unique traffic conditions and introduces the smart meters, which enhance the quality of taxi services and foster a sustainable industry ecosystem, as well as enable the public to embrace the advantages of "smart mobility." CabCab, a subsidiary brand of Mobile Shop, is committed to integrating technology into daily life, as well as providing more comprehensive and accurate real-time information on road and data analysis.

