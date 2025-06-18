CloudMosa is a pioneer in providing cloud computing and remote browser solutions for both the consumer and enterprise sectors. For over a decade, CloudMosa has developed products with unparalleled security, speed, and efficiency for its clients. With a suite of offerings powered by its flagship product, Puffin Cloud Avatar Technology, CloudMosa is committed to reshaping the digital landscape and empowering users for a faster, more secure mobile experience. To learn more about CloudMosa's cloud-powered solutions, visit https://www.cloudphone.tech/

From March to April 2025, CloudMosa fielded an online survey in partnership with Rakuten Insights that garnered 465 respondents, both through qualitative interviews and quantitative survey. This report aims to shed light on telecommunication carriers' perceptions of the B-Gap — the affordability barrier keeping the last 2.7 million people offline. Respondent demographics include senior and mid-level telecommunications executives across India, Vietnam and the Philippines, including mobile network operators, and related businesses. Job titles include: Vice President, Senior Director, General Manager, Head of Department, Director and Manager.

