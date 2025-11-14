Publicis Groupe, L’Oréal SAPMENA Zone, and Grab took home the top honours, winning Agency of the Year, Advertiser of the Year, and the Grand Prix, respectively.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 – Meta today announced the winners of the 2025 Southeast Asia Reels Impact Awards (RIA), celebrating the region's most innovative brands and creators who are pushing the boundaries of short-form video. This year's awards highlight the rising influence of Reels across Southeast Asia's digital landscape, as video content continues to shape the way people, businesses, and creators engage and connect.
Meta's Vice President for Southeast Asia, Sandhya Devanathan, commended the winners for their ability to break through the digital noise and connect authentically with audiences. "This year's winners have harnessed the power of Reels to set new benchmarks for what's possible in Southeast Asia's digital landscape," she said. Their work not only delivers measurable business growth but also inspires others to experiment and innovate in the fast-evolving world of short-form video.
Reels has rapidly become the heartbeat of online culture in Southeast Asia. According to Meta, video now accounts for more than 60% of time spent on both Facebook and Instagram, with Reels alone making up around half of all time spent on Instagram. The global impact is equally impressive: Reels are shared 4.5 billion times every day – more than double last year's volume. These figures highlight the explosive growth and engagement that short-form video is generating, not just among individual users but also for brands seeking new ways to reach audiences.
The surge in Reels usage is driven by a combination of creative storytelling and measurable business outcomes. Brands and creators across Southeast Asia are leveraging short-form video to boost discoverability, foster deeper engagement, and drive conversions. The Reels Impact Awards, now in its second year, recognizes campaigns and creators from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam who are setting new standards for digital excellence and innovation.
Anni Tankhiwale, Director of Agencies for Southeast Asia, highlighted the collaborative nature of this success: "The growth of Reels is powered by an incredible ecosystem of partners, from media and creative agencies to creators and multi-channel networks (MCNs), who elevate brand storytelling through short-form video. Together, they're helping brands reach new audiences, inspire discovery, and make time spent on Reels more meaningful for people and businesses alike."
This spirit of partnership and creativity is at the heart of the Reels Impact Awards. The achievements of this year's winners exemplify how collaboration between brands, creators, and agencies can unlock the full potential of Reels, sparking conversations, building communities, and driving real impact. By honoring these trailblazers, the awards inspire others across the region to push boundaries and explore new possibilities in short-form video.
"Winning Advertiser of the Year is a reflection of our team's relentless drive for innovation. Through our deep partnership with Meta, Reels have opened up new possibilities for us to connect with diverse audiences and tell the stories of our 37 international beauty brands in authentic, meaningful ways that drive our business. We're excited to keep pushing boundaries and inspiring others in the digital space," said Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, L'Oréal Groupe, SAPMENA Zone.
"We're honoured to receive the Reels Impact Award for our campaign powered by AI avatars. This recognition reflects how technology and creativity can come together to engage audiences in completely new ways. Reels gave us the perfect canvas to bring this idea to life. We're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Cheryl Goh, Chief Marketing Officer, Grab.
The Reels Impact Awards are more than a celebration – they signal a call to action for brands and creators across Southeast Asia. Meta is encouraging everyone to embrace short-form video, challenge conventions, and drive meaningful results. The company believes that the future of digital engagement lies in creative, authentic, and impactful storytelling, and Reels is at the forefront of this transformation.
For the full list of winners and more information, visit: https://metareelsimpact.awardhub.org/
