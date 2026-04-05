Swiss Watch began as a multi-brand emporium of luxury watches established by luxury and lifestyle retail specialist Valiram. The business has grown remarkably since its inception in 2001 and today comprises ten Swiss Watch boutiques, and more than 30 specialist watch and jewellery boutiques representing the world’s best-loved brands and a sizable portfolio of almost 40 brands across Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and Thailand. Swiss Watch has become synonymous with horology destinations that cater for watch enthusiasts and collectors as much as it does for the first-time watch buyer, offering a compelling shopper experience through elegantly appointed boutiques enriched by exceptional service. Discover more at swisswatchglobal.com .

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