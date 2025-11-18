Alpro Group, with support from Boehringer Ingelheim, launches Jaga CarDia to encourage early screening and prevention
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2025 - Every day, an average of 55 Malaysians lose their lives to heart disease, many in their prime working years (Department of Statistics Malaysia, 2022). At the same time, millions are unknowingly living with chronic kidney disease (CKD). In response to this silent but escalating health crisis, Alpro Group, with support from Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in non-communicable disease management, has launched “Jaga CarDia”, a nationwide subsidised early-detection programme. The initiative aims to empower 5,000 Malaysians on long-term medication to screen for early signs of heart, kidney, and liver damage before these conditions become irreversible.
The Jaga CarDia initiative offers essential blood tests that provide a comprehensive overview of an individual’s heart, kidney, liver, and nutritional health, covering over 70 important health indicators, all available at a subsidized rate of RM 100 for two persons for the essential blood screening package.The family-oriented approach encourages the public to take charge of their health together. By shifting focus from treatment to prevention, Alpro Group and Boehringer Ingelheim aim to cultivate long-term awareness about early detection as the first line of defence against serious complications such as heart failure, stroke, and dialysis.
Recent data paint a concerning picture of Malaysia’s heart and kidney health. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), ischaemic heart disease remained the country’s leading cause of death in 2022, accounting for 16.1 percent of all medically certified deaths (20,322 cases) (DOSM, 2023). Alarmingly, a significant share of these deaths occurred among individuals below the age of 60, highlighting that younger Malaysians are increasingly at risk.
At the same time, a study published in BMC Nephrology found that 15.5 percent of Malaysian adults, over five million people, are living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), yet only a small fraction are aware of their condition (Ho et al., 2020). Together, these findings reveal a silent but accelerating epidemic of chronic diseases affecting Malaysia’s working-age population, and underline the urgent need for early detection and prevention.
“Early detection is the foundation of better health outcomes. At Alpro Clinic, we see many patients who come to us only when their conditions have already progressed, often when symptoms become impossible to ignore,” said Dr Ng Ming Lee, Medical Director of Alpro Clinic. “With Jaga CarDia, we want to change that narrative by helping Malaysians take the first step towards understanding their health before it’s too late. Through this initiative, we are bringing together the expertise of our family doctors, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals to provide a simple, affordable and accessible way for individuals to assess their heart, kidney, liver and nutritional health. Our hope is to make preventive screening a part of every household’s health routine so that families can take charge of their wellbeing together, long before diseases become life-threatening.”
Mr Cheong Yee Kok, General Manager/Head of Human Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia added:
“At Boehringer Ingelheim, we’ve made cardio-renal-metabolic (CRM) diseases a major focus, not just in Malaysia, but around the world. We’re working to ensure people get the help they need early, before things get serious. Our collaboration with Alpro Group reflects that shared belief: that early detection and continuous monitoring are just as vital as treatment itself. This partnership also aligns with our upcoming Sihat Sama-Sama campaign, a nationwide effort to promote preventive health and early screening under our sustainability framework, Sustainable Development for Generations — for the benefit of patients, people, and the planet.”
The name “Jaga CarDia” holds a meaningful message. In Malay, “Jaga” means “to care”, while “CarDia” reflects the vital connection between the heart (cardio), diabetes, and kidney health. Together, the name embodies a holistic and integrated approach to chronic-disease prevention.
Under the programme, health screenings will be available at all Alpro Clinic outlets nationwide. Each participant will receive personalised guidance from Alpro’s multidisciplinary team of pharmacists, family doctors, and health professionals, who will help interpret results and advise on next steps.
More than a one-off test, Jaga CarDia serves as a personalised health journey by helping Malaysians understand how their medication, diet, and lifestyle choices affect their heart, kidney, and overall wellbeing.
Eligible Malaysians, especially those on long-term medication for conditions such as hypertension or diabetes, are encouraged to register at https://bit.ly/JagaCarDiaBloodScreening and schedule their appointment at any Alpro Clinic nationwide. For more information, participants can inquire at the nearest Alpro Pharmacy.
For just RM 100 for two people, participants gain early insight into the state of their heart, kidney, liver, and nutritional health, empowering them to take preventive action before silent damage turns into serious disease. After all, the absence of symptoms doesn’t always mean good health, it may simply mean the body hasn’t spoken yet. Listen early, act early, and let early detection protect you and the ones you love.
Alpro Group
Founded in 2002, Alpro Group’s ecosystem has grown to include Alpro Pharmacy, Apotek Alpro, Alpro スギ (Sugi) Pharmacy, Alpro Physio, Alpro Clinic, Alpro Baby, Alpro OptiSaver and Alpro Audiology. Supported by a team of more than 1,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, nutritionists, dietitians, physiotherapists, optometrist and many others, Alpro serves over 5 million families in Malaysia and Indonesia through its extensive network of 500 physical outlets.
Alpro Pharmacy is the first and only community pharmacy in the region to offer product liability insurance of MYR 1 million in Malaysia and IDR 3 billion in Indonesia, ensuring the supply of genuine medications and enhancing consumer trust.
With the vision of a healthy and vibrant world, Alpro Group aims to become the No. 1 prescription pharmacy chain in Southeast Asia.
About Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.
MLR: MPR-MY-100236
Alpro Group
