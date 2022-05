French President Emmanuel Macron said his proposal on Monday for a new "political European community" would help structure Europe's security architecture, which has been shattered since Ukraine's invasion by Russia.

"It's a way of anchoring countries which are geographically in Europe and share our values", Macron added during a press conference, referring to Ukraine and other countries.

