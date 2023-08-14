





Ms. Yeni Li said that Macau Pass is honored to cooperate with the Macau Leisure Tourism Innovation Association to launch the Card. This electronic spending card with the theme of Macao tourism, can be used by tourists for shopping, dining, taking buses and light rail, and almost all consumption in Macao. It also provides Macao tourism information to tourists so that they can feel the fun of traveling the whole of Macao with one card in hand. mPay, the largest e-wallet in Macao's payment market and a member partner of Alipay+, enables Macao merchants to connect with 15 digital payment tools in the Asia-Pacific region in one stop, covering more than 1 billion consumers. Singapore has always been an important international market for Macao, and Macau Pass will continue to optimize the payment experience for travelers. Macau Pass hopes that the Card can give Singaporean tourists the best travel memories in Macao.



Mr. Paul Wong said that in response to the direction of the Macao SAR Government to explore the international tourism market, and to promote the use of travel+ cross-regional cooperation package products to further enrich the experience and convenience of international tourists in Macao, the Association and Macau Pass jointly launched Limited Edition Macau Pass Card for "Infinite Fun in Macau" ("Card") for international tourists. The Association will continue to encourage the industry to provide tourists with more intimate service experiences, make full use of Macao's unique advantages, implement the "1+4" strategy of appropriately diversified development, and assist the Macao SAR Government to build a new platform for "Tourism+" cooperation, expand regional and international tourism, and generate more business opportunities.Ms. Yeni Li said that Macau Pass is honored to cooperate with the Macau Leisure Tourism Innovation Association to launch the Card. This electronic spending card with the theme of Macao tourism, can be used by tourists for shopping, dining, taking buses and light rail, and almost all consumption in Macao. It also provides Macao tourism information to tourists so that they can feel the fun of traveling the whole of Macao with one card in hand. mPay, the largest e-wallet in Macao's payment market and a member partner of Alipay+, enables Macao merchants to connect with 15 digital payment tools in the Asia-Pacific region in one stop, covering more than 1 billion consumers. Singapore has always been an important international market for Macao, and Macau Pass will continue to optimize the payment experience for travelers. Macau Pass hopes that the Card can give Singaporean tourists the best travel memories in Macao.

SINGAPORE - EQS Newswire - 14 August 2023 - The tourism promotion jointly organized by Macau Leisure and Travel Service Innovation Association and Macau Pass and "Infinite Fun in Macau" product launch for Travel Pass for international travelers are held at National Association of Travel Agency of Singapore ("NATAS ") Travel Fair on August 11.Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Zhou Zheng and Ms.Wang Jin, Deputy Directors of China Tourism Office in Singapore; Ms. Kong Yuan, Deputy Director of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre; Mr. Charles Tan, Secretary General of the NATAS Executive Committee; Mr. Paul Wong, President of Macau Leisure Travel Services Innovation Association; Ms. Yeni Li, President of Customer Service Division of Macau Pass Group Holdings Limited; Mr. Bobby Wong, Vice President of Industry Operations of Macau Pass Travel Agency Limited; and representatives from Macao and Singapore travel agencies attended the event.Hashtag: #MACAUPass

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Macau Pass S.A.

Macau Pass S.A. is a non-bank local financial institute with the scope of financial clearance, and is also a credit institution qualified to issue cards in Macao. In 2007, Macau Pass introduced the first contactless smart card in Macao, "Macau Pass Card", which is now the largest contactless smart card and electronic payment system in Macao. Macau Pass introduced mobile payment into Macao in 2015 and created mPay app in 2018, which has now become the most used payment app in Macao, and is now actively integrating more non-payment scenarios to serve local merchants, residents and tourists. For details on Macau Pass' information, please visit https://www.macaupass.com





Macau Pass S.A.