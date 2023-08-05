SHANGHAI TANG was established by Sir David Tang KBE, in Hong Kong in 1994. The brand name adopts the transliteration of 'Shanghai Bund' in Chinese and humorously combines it with the English pronunciation of the founder's surname 'Tang'. Inspired by the romance and opulence of the 1930's Shanghai Bund, Sir David Tang opened a Chinese-style tailor shop in Hong Kong dedicated to preserving the traditional craftsmanship of Chinese tailoring. SHANGHAI TANG is renowned for combining unique design concepts with traditional Chinese elements. Innovative fabrication and bold colours are applied with traditional Chinese craftsmanship to create a new contemporary oriental aesthetic. Over the years, many international celebrities have favoured the brand including the late Princess Diana, Gong Li, Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, and Sammi Cheng, to name a few. The brand pays attention to the importance of art to Chinese culture, and continuously collaborates with famous Chinese contemporary artists, such as Liu Ye, Xu Bing, etc., making art one of the core values of SHANGHAI TANG. Today, SHANGHAI TANG is still leading the exquisite oriental lifestyle, adhering to the core concept of 'Make Life a Party'. Through traditional Chinese designs, delicate craftsmanship, high-quality products and excellent services, SHANGHAI TANG has prospered into a recognizable Chinese brand and extends the allure of contemporary oriental aesthetics to various products and art collaborations. The brand's product line includes bespoke tailoring services, ready-to-wear, accessories, jewellery, homeware and artworks.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.