This year, KLING AI is offering exclusive discounts and deals in celebration of Black Friday. All users can enjoy a 50% discount on the first-year subscription and can get 50% more Credits with any purchase. First-time users will unlock additional savings with three exclusive coupons. Visit Kling website or their X for details.
For Business users, the KLING API Platform is also available now. Business users can integrate KLING AI's capabilities into their operations. For more information, visit KLING API Platform.
Ways to Use KLING AI
- For Individuals: Visit Kling website.
Kling AI is offering its largest annual sale this Black Friday, providing a valuable opportunity for content creators to access professional-grade AI tools at a reduced cost.
Highlights of the sale include:
- 50% off First-Year Subscriptions – Save half on an annual plan and unlock advanced features.
- 50% Bonus Credits – Receive extra Credits with every purchase to extend your creative capabilities.
- Special Offers for New Users – First-time users can benefit from three exclusive coupons for additional savings.
About Kling AI
Kling AI's platform specializes in generating stunning images and videos with hyper-realistic details. As competition among AI-powered video generation platforms grows, Kling AI has set itself apart by delivering an affordable yet high-quality solution for creators.
