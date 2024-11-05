Leonteq announced today that it has enabled its Shari’a-compliant structured product offering on its digital investing platform, LYNQS.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newsroom - 5 November 2024 - Following the opening of its office in Dubai in 2021, and as part of its growth ambition to service the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, Leonteq has expanded its product offering with the launch of Shari'a-compliant trust certificates in 2022.The trust certificates are issued by IBDAA Certificate Issuer Ltd. (IBDAA), a standalone special purpose vehicle company, under the Shari'a Compliant Trust Certificate Issuance and Offering Programme (Programme) with Leonteq Securities AG acting as lead manager and are designed to produce financial returns analogous to those of traditional structured investment products. The Programme has been approved by the Shari'a Supervisory Board of Amanie Advisors Limited which has been appointed to advise IBDAA and Leonteq Securities AG on the Shari'a compliance of the Programme.As part of Leonteq's strategy to stay at the forefront of digitalisation and to create innovative digital solutions for its clients, IBDAA has now been enabled as a new issuer on LYNQS for Shari'a-compliant products with a minimum issuance size of USD 50,000. In addition, Leonteq has created a dedicated platform for the Middle East which exclusively offers Shari'a-compliant investment ideas and products issued by IBDAA.Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions at Leonteq, stated: "We are very pleased to add IBDAA as a new issuer on our multi-issuer platform. This makes LYNQS the first digital tool globally to offer Shari'a-compliant products with a competitive minimum subscription size. Today we take a further step in advancing our capabilities in Islamic finance to better serve our growing franchise in the Middle East."Under the Programme, Leonteq's platform allows investors to benefit from a short time-to-market and access to a large array of asset classes, currencies and payoffs, including yield enhancement, capital protection and participation.Hashtag: #Leonteq

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product categories. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

