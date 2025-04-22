Event brought together 2,300 chefs and guests to raise funds for the needy and promote Chinese culinary culture exchanges

Over 1,000 master chefs from around the world gathered at the Xueye Lake International Conference Centre in Jinan.

Master chefs from around the world at the Lee Kum Kee booth.

JINAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 - From 14 to 16 April 2025, the 8International Master Chef Charity Gala Dinner was held at the Xueye Lake International Conference Centre in Laiwu, Jinan, marking the first-ever hosting of the event in mainland China.With over 2,300 distinguished chefs attending from around the world – including overseas Chinese chefs, master chefs, celebrities and Michelin-starred chefs – the dinner not only set a new participation record, but raised over RMB10 million to be donated to the Jinan Charity Federation and Shanghai Charity Foundation to support public welfare development.Since its inception in 2014, the International Master Chef Charity Gala Dinner has been held in locations such as Taipei, Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore and Hong Kong. As well as showcasing mainland China's thriving foodservice industry, the 8edition in Jinan promoted Chinese culinary skills globally by facilitating international cultural exchanges and culinary innovation. A longtime supporter of this event, this year Lee Kum Kee acted as a strategic partner, demonstrating its leading status in the global food industry.The gala dinner was a resounding success, with Yang Li, Vice Mayor of Jinan; Ip Sio Man, President of the International Master Chef Charity Association; Yang Liu, President of the China Cuisine Association; Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee Sauce; and Ross Tang, General Manager – Marketing of Lee Kum Kee Sauce in China being among the notable figures attending. Yang Liu remarked, "This is not only a gathering of the world's master chefs but also an international event celebrating 'Chinese Flavours and Love' – a magnificent demonstration of global chefs embracing social responsibility." During the event, Dodie Hung received an "Outstanding Contribution" award on behalf of Lee Kum Kee.The three-day event featured four key activities: the 8International Master Chef Charity Gala Dinner, a Global Flavours Tasting Dinner, a Chinese Food Exhibition, and the International Chef Influence Forum cum "10 Celebrity Chefs Showcase."The charity dinner was sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, with chefs from around the world using the brand's products to showcase their culinary skills and creativity. Dishes such as "Shandong-style Braised Sea Cucumber with Scallions", "State Banquet Cuttlefish Roe Soup" and "Premium Oyster Sauce Braised South African Dried Abalone" were served, highlighting the unique brilliance of Chinese cuisine.During the "10 Celebrity Chefs Showcase", master chefs gave live cooking demonstrations using Lee Kum Kee sauces. Master chef Lu Yongliang's opening speech, "Maintaining the artisan spirit, spreading love, and the taste of China," moved fellow chefs to continue their pursuits of culinary excellence.Over 300 sauces and condiments from Lee Kum Kee were featured at the Global Flavours Tasting Dinner, providing creative inspiration for chefs from 26 countries and regions. The event explored culinary connections across the globe, resulting in a singular gastronomic experience that transcended geographical and cultural boundaries.Additionally, Lee Kum Kee presented its "Extraordinary Taste of China" promotion at the Chinese Food Exhibition, which included the launch of a limited-edition customised Premium Oyster Sauce.Ross Tang remarked "Lee Kum Kee's core value, 'Si Li Ji Ren' [considering others' interests] aligns perfectly with the mission of the International Celebrity Chef Charity Gala Dinner. Through our high-quality products, we aim to support chefs and families worldwide with diverse dining options, promote Chinese culinary culture, and make 'Chinese Flavours' a staple on dining tables around the world."Hashtag: #LeeKumKee

About LEE KUM KEE

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and "Constant Entrepreneurship" combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.





About the 8th International Master Chefs Charity Gala Dinner

The 8th International Master Chefs Charity Gala Dinner was jointly organised by the International Master Chefs Charity Association and the Shandong Catering Industry Association, with support from the Asian Culinary Culture Promotion Association and World Chef Association. The event received endorsements from both the China Cuisine Association and Jinan Municipal People's Government and marked Jinan's first hosting of a charity event by an overseas non-profit organisation in several years. During the event, master chefs visited charitable organisations in Jinan and donated the RMB 10 million raised during the gala dinner to the Jinan Charity Federation and Shanghai Charity Foundation. The opening forum brought together leading Chinese and overseas Chinese culinary masters, including master chefs of a variety of Chinese cuisines, as well as food industry experts and hospitality sector representatives, fostering a dynamic exchange.





