Founded in 1935, DESCENTE is a French word meaning “downhill skiing.” The DESCENTE signature arrow logo – known as the “Spirit Mark” – represents the basic skiing techniques of “schuss,” “traverse,” and “sideslip.” Over its 89-year history, the brand has expanded into cycling, running, golf, cross-training, and high-performance gear. By merging functional beauty with exceptional craftsmanship, DESCENTE meets the diverse needs of athletes through innovative designs and collaborations with top professionals. Guided by the brand concept “Design that Moves,” DESCENTE believes that only with exceptional designs backed by continuous technological innovation, it is possible to underpin sportsmanship, make breakthroughs, nurture new forms of sport, and strengthen character. And it is the spirit of those people who share our love of sport that keeps us progressing with relentless innovation. DESCENTE Galaxy Macau Flagship Store Address: G009B, G/F Promenade East, Galaxy Promenade Opening Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 10:00 – 22:00; Friday, Saturday, Public Holidays 10:00 – 00:00 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HONGKONGDESCENTE/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/descentehkg/

