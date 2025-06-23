Index Full Name

IX Asia Indexes Official Index Code

Bloomberg Code

Bloomberg Code (delayed)

Nasdaq Code

ixCrypto Index

IXCI

IXCI

IXCI2

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXBI

IXCBI

IXCBI2

.IXBI

ixEthereum Index

IXEI

IXCEI

IXCEI2

.IXEI

ixBitcoin Spot Price Index

IXBTC

IXBTC

IXBTC2

--

ixEthereum Spot Price Index

IXETH

IXETH

IXETH2

--



Currency

Currency Code

Timezone Code

Market Closing EOD Time (Local Timezone)*

Fixing Time using EOD prices (Local Timezone)**

Fixing Time using EOD prices (HKT)

Hong Kong Dollars

HKD

HKT

16:00

16:15

16:15

Japanese Yen

JPY

JST

15:00

15:15

14:15

Korean Won

KRW

KST

15:30

15:45

14:45

Taiwan Dollar

TWD

TST

13:30

13:45

13:45

Vietnamese Dong

VND

ICT

15:00

15:15

16:15

Indian Rupees

INR

IST

15:30

15:45

18:15

Indonesian Rupiah

IDR

WIB

16:00

16:15

17:15

Australian Dollar

AUD

AUST

16:00

16:15

14:15

UAE Dirham

AED

GST

15:00

15:15

19:15

Thai Bhat

THB

ICT

16:30

16:45

17:45

Singapore Dollar

SGD

SGT

17:00

17:15

17:15

Euro

EUR

CEST

17:30

17:45

23:45

Great Britain Pound

GBP

GMT

16:30

16:45

00:45

United States Dollar

USD

ET

16:00

16:15

04:15



About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes has also been named among the 2024 China Brand Innovation Top 100 (Financial Innovation Category) at the Asian Brand Economic Summit (ABEC Beijing 2025). IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.



Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html



