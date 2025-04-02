The Pioneering Collective We Are Ona, marks its second pop-up in collaboration with designer Alexandre de Betak, in Hong Kong, following first edition in Paris and with World’s Best Female Chef Elena Reygadas

A Star-Studded Guest List

A Venue Like No Other

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - Kicking off Hong Kong Arts Month in style, LANDMARK had the privilege of hosting an extraordinary evening that seamlessly blended art, design, and gastronomy, as part of the exclusive We Are Ona x Alexandre de Betak pop-up experience. This one-night-only event, held during the prestigious Art Basel Hong Kong week, was a glittering convergence of the world's most influential tastemakers, solidifying LANDMARK's status as the ultimate destination for world-class cultural and culinary experiences.The evening was a celebration of creativity and collaboration, featuring the visionary artistry of Alexandre de Betak, the culinary mastery of Chef Elena Reygadas, one of the world's best female chefs, and the innovative curation of Luca Pronzato, sommelier, entrepreneur and founder of We Are Ona. Against the backdrop of Hong Kong's glittering skyline, guests were immersed in a bespoke environment that showcased 1,500 handcrafted ceramic pieces and a breathtaking 30-meter-long lighting sculpture, evoking the dynamic energy of the city.Chef Elena Reygadas, celebrated as one of the world's most influential culinary talents and World's Best Female Chef in 2023, presented an exquisite 8-course menu that highlighted her signature approach to bold flavors, refined techniques, and a deep respect for seasonality and provenance. Each dish was a masterpiece, perfectly complemented by Luca Pronzato's expertly curated wine pairings, creating a harmonious symphony of taste and artistry. The event attracted an illustrious gathering of guests from the worlds of art, fashion and gastronomy, including Ms. Lauren Tsai, Mr. Takashi Murakami, Dr. Woo, Mr. Kevin Poon, Ms Jeannie Ng Ka-yan and Ms Steph Hui, to name a few. The evening was a testament to LANDMARK's commitment to fostering cultural exchange and providing a platform for groundbreaking collaborations.As one of the hosts of this special affair to remember, LANDMARK was proud to offer a unique space in Three Exchange Square that embodied the event's ethos of innovation and elegance, providing the perfect canvas for Alexandre de Betak's immersive installation, transforming the venue into a dynamic interplay of light, texture, and form. The We Are Ona x Alexandre de Betak pop-up was more than an event; it was a celebration of the transformative power of collaboration. LANDMARK is honoured to have played a pivotal role in bringing this visionary experience to life, further solidifying its position as a destination for culture, luxury and innovation.As the final chapter of this exclusive trilogy prepares to unfold its last chapter in New York, LANDMARK remains committed to collaborating with trailblazing creators from around the world, offering unforgettable experiences that inspire, delight, and redefine the boundaries of art, design, and gastronomy.Hashtag: #LANDMARKHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund. Due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

About We Are Ona

We Are Ona is a 360° creative culinary studio, designing experiences that reinforce the emotional connection between brands and their audiences. Founded by Luca Pronzato in 2019, a sommelier and restaurateur previously working in NOMA Copenhagen, WE ARE ONA was born from the traditional fine dining scene, with the ambition to explore innovative ways of creating culinary events: from strategy and concept, to design and production.



Together with our network of creative partners and a unique community of food talents, we design tailor-made experiences for our clients, including some of the most iconic brands from the luxury and artistic industries.

LANDMARK