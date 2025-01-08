KPMG in Singapore is part of a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 142 countries and territories with more than 275,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. About SID The Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) is Singapore's national association for company directors. Established in 1998, our mission is to transform boards and empower board directors to be champions of good governance. SID works with regulators and partners to serve as the voice for directors and facilitates consultations and feedback sessions on regulatory matters. In advocating for good governance, SID advances thought leadership and benchmarking research and indices on corporate governance and directorship issues. SID builds competencies and capabilities to enhance boardroom skills of directors for informed decision-making. An accreditation programme serves to set standards for and showcase best practices of good governance. The organisation supports members on their directorship journey with courses, workshops, advanced masterclasses, forum discussions and pit-stops. SID connects and strengthens the ecosystem with initiatives such as mentoring and networking. The Governance for Good Alliance is an initiative by SID to bring together key stakeholders who help advance our vision for every board director to be a champion of good governance. For more information, visit sid.org.sg

