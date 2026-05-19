Milestone achievement marks the first time Kenanga Investors and its subsidiary have been recognised by IFN Investor Awards for the Kenanga Islamic Balanced Fund and the Eq8 Dow Jones US Titans 50 ETF.

From left: Mariam Veronica Bt Abu Bakkar Seddek, Director, Group Head for Institutional & Islamic Asset Management, Kenanga Investors; Ong Soon Chong, Executive Director, Head of ETF & ESG Investment, Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd; Felicia Tai, Head of Fixed Income & Credit, Kenanga Islamic Investors; Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Kenanga Investors; Ellen Ng, Portfolio Manager, Investment, Kenanga Islamic Investors; and Umar Alhadad, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Eq8 Capital.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2026 - Kenanga Investors Berhad ("") and its subsidiary Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd ("") were recently accorded awards at the IFN Investor Awards 2025 ().KIB's Kenanga Islamic Balanced Fund ("") was namedandMeanwhile, the Eq8 Dow Jones US Titans 50 ETF ("") received theand theThe annual IFN Investor Awards aim to recognise and celebrate excellence across the Islamic investment industry including top-performing Islamic funds, leading fund houses and outstanding service providers. These awards highlight innovation, strong performance and commitment to Shariah compliant principles across a diverse range of asset classes, regions and industry roles. The Awards are presented at three (3) levels; country, regional and global which reflect the diversity of the Islamic funds industry.Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of KIB said, "We are pleased KIB and Eq8 have been recognised for the first time at the IFN Investor Awards 2025. This milestone also represents the KIBF's inaugural award and its first recognition on a global platform. Shariah-compliant funds have seen increased interest, partly due to inclination toward defensive sectors like healthcare, telecommunications, and utilities, which tend to be more resilient during market downturns, making them attractive to investors seeking resilience amid market uncertainty. The Fund exemplifies our commitment to investing for good, blending Shariah principles with the benefits of impact investing".The KIBF seeks to achieve steady capital growth and income distribution by investing in diversified portfolio according to Shariah requirements. As of 31 March 2026, the Fund has delivered total returns of 177.11% versus the benchmark's90.69%since inception.The EQ8US50 is an exchange-traded fund ("") that aims to provide investors instant access to top 50 largest Shariah-compliant companies listed on the various United States exchange. As of 31 March 2026, the ETF has delivered total returns of 223.55%since its February 2018 inception."Since its listing in 2018, the EQ8US50 has delivered strong and consistent performance, earning industry recognition for both total and sustained returns. By using data‑driven analysis, it invests in a carefully selected set of Shariah‑compliant securities that closely track the index, while adhering to stringent Shariah and liquidity standards. This award reinforces the strength of our investment approach and the value we continue to deliver to investors", explained Datuk Wira De Alwis.Most recently, the Kenanga Shariah US Titans 50 Fund () was launched. The Fund feeds into theas it aims to bridge the gap between ETFs and conventional unit trusts. Through its structure as a retail feeder fund, it channels investments directly into the EQ8US50 while presenting it in the form of the familiar unit trust transaction, enabling a broader segment of investors to access dynamic, high-performing, Shariah-compliant US companies.can also be accessed by all EPF members on EPF's i-Invest website via Phillip Capital Management Sdn Bhd's managed account, Phillip PMART ETF Eq8 US Titans 50 Shariah Aggressive Portfolio. Phillip Capital is an Authorised Fund Management Institution under EPF's Member Investment Scheme.For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visitFor more information about E8, please visitHashtag: #KenangaInvestment

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Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.



The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 recognised four funds under the Malaysia Provident Funds category; Kenanga Growth Fund was named Equity Malaysia (5 Years), Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 was awarded Equity Malaysia Diversified (3 Years), Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund was awarded Equity Malaysia Diversified (10 Years) while Kenanga Managed Growth Fund was recognised with the title Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia (10 Years).



The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's ("AAM") 2026 Best of the Best Awards awarded Kenanga Investors under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year (Co-Winner), Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives and Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative.



At the AAM ETF Awards 2026, Kenanga Investors received an accolade under the category Malaysia Leverage and Inverse ETF of the Year for the Kenanga KLCI Daily 1x Inverse ETF. The IFN Investor Awards 2025 awarded the Kenanga Islamic Balanced Fund under the categories of "IFN Investor Best Balanced Mixed Assets Fund in Malaysia — MYR 2025", "IFN Investor Best Balanced Mixed Assets Fund in Asia Pacific 2025", and "IFN Investor Best Global Balanced Mixed Assets Fund 2025".



At the inaugural Grow with PRS Awards 2026 by the Private Pension Administrator, KIB received the following:



Most Consistent Fund (3Y) for Growth Strategy – Kenanga OnePRS Growth Fund (Bronze)

Most Consistent Fund (3Y) for Moderate Strategy – Kenanga OnePRS Moderate Fund (Bronze)

Thepresented Kenanga Investors with the Platinum Award under the Charter Member Category, highlighting our dedication to shaping the future of financial planning. Thehas awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the "Sector Equity — Malaysia Focused" award for the fourth consecutive year since 2022. For the ninth consecutive year, we were affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices.Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad