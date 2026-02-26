The launch marks a significant step in expanding Malaysian retail investor participation in financial products through blockchain technology

From left: Betty Sun-Lucas, Regional Director, APAC, Stellar Development Foundation; Jose Fernandez da Ponte, President, Chief Growth Officer, Stellar Development Foundation; Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kenanga Investors Berhad; Ranjit Gill, Director, Head of Product & Market Development, Kenanga Investors Berhad

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (""), Malaysia's leading independent investment bank and the Stellar Development Foundation ("), a US-based non-profit organisation that supports the Stellar network, yesterday introduced, a dedicated token platform that leverages the Stellar blockchain to enable the tokenisation of real world-assets.The inaugural deployment on the Myrra platform is the tokenisation of the Kenanga Money Market Fund ("") and the Kenanga Islamic Money Market Fund ("") (collectively, the "") managed by Kenanga Investors Berhad (""). The Funds represent the first tokenised unit trust funds to go live within the Malaysian market.Through this initiative, investors can now transact blockchain-based digital representations of the Funds' units through Myrra. Tokens are issued on a 1:1 basis, with each token representing a unit of either fund. This ensures the digital tokens function exactly like traditional fund units, while prioritising regulatory compliance, legal parity with existing unit holders, and operational integrity.The reveal took place at the Blockchain Summit 2026, co-organised by Credit Saison and Pacific Meta as part of Japan Fintech Week.By tokenising its Malaysian Ringgit money market funds using trusted Stellar blockchain infrastructure, Kenanga Group is bringing its money market products directly to a broader segment of Malaysian investors, enabling the purchase or selling of tokens directly on Myrra's web portal."The launch of Malaysia's first tokenised money market funds on the new Myrra platform represents a major step forward in our Group-wide commitment to driving digital innovation across the Malaysian capital markets," said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Group. "By deploying on the Stellar network, we are able to contribute to the development of a digital public infrastructure that aligns with Malaysia's vision of becoming a regional centre for blockchain-enabled finance.""The implementation of tokenisation is a strategic initiative to evolve our existing distribution and operational processes and capabilities through the operational efficiencies offered by Distributed Ledge Technology," said Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Kenanga Investors. "We believe this will work towards driving investor participation without compromising regulatory standards and transparency."Operating for more than a decade, Stellar is one of the earliest blockchains designed specifically to support payments, asset issuance, and financial products in a compliance-forward and transparent manner. It hosts Franklin Templeton's Benji token, a tokenised U.S. Treasury money market fund primarily used by institutional users for on-chain settlement and peer-to-peer transfers. Stellar also powers MoneyGram's large-scale cash-to-crypto on/off-ramp across 170 countries using USDC and supports the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ("") in distributing USDC-based aid that refugees can redeem even without bank accounts."Tokenisation drives real-world utility and access when it is built on infrastructure that institutions and regulators trust," said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, President and Chief Growth Officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. "Stellar was designed from the outset to support regulated financial products, increase access and provide the rails for enterprise-grade assets to move securely. This deployment by Kenanga Group is a prime example of how digital public infrastructure is scaling on Stellar making financial services more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for everyone across the globe."Myrra represents a milestone in addressing a tokenised asset opportunity in Malaysia, estimated at US$43 billion by 2030. It builds upon recent efforts by the Securities Commission Malaysia to advance tokenised capital market products within a framework that balances innovation with investor protection. By applying blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology to familiar financial products, Kenanga Group is taking a pragmatic approach to financial innovation and inclusion while positioning Malaysian investors for a global transition toward faster settlement and enhanced transparency.The KMMF aims to provide investors with a regular income stream while maintaining capital stability by investing entirely in money market instruments, debentures, and deposits. Meanwhile, the KIMMF offers similar benefits aligned with Shariah principle. Both Funds cater to investors who want stable, short-term returns with minimal volatility.For more information about Myrra, please visit myrra.my .Hashtag: #KenangaGroup #Myrra #Tokenisation#BlockchainFinance #FinTech

Established for over 50 years, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga" or "The Group") is a leading financial group in Malaysia, offering a wide range of services, including equity broking, investment banking, treasury, Islamic banking, listed derivatives, investment management, wealth management, structured lending, and trade financing. The Group's digital innovations include the launch of KDi GO, a wealth-centric app, along with Kenanga Digital Investing, an A.I. robo-advisor, and game-changing products such as Rakuten Trade, Malaysia's first fully digital stockbroking platform developed through a joint venture with Japan's Rakuten Securities, Inc. This digital expansion also extends to the digital assets space through the Group's investment in Kinetic DAX Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Tokenize Technology (M) Sdn Bhd).



Kenanga has garnered multiple industry accolades, including top honours at the Bursa Excellence Awards, Asia Asset Management's Best of the Best Awards, and The Morningstar Awards, recognition for its sustainability leadership at The Edge Malaysia ESG Awards and the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, and further acknowledgements for its corporate governance and sustainability excellence at the National Corporate Governance and Sustainability Awards. As one of the highest scoring constituents of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index and a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Group continues to drive collaboration, innovation, and sustainability in the financial industry.





