Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, with a mission to deliver great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating through its 19 brands with over 9,500 stores across 32 countries. The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in China), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology. The Jollibee Group has recently completed the transfer of ownership and management of Tim Ho Wan to Jollibee Group's wholly-owned subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. The Jollibee Group also established a joint venture company that holds the franchise rights to operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

Republic of Singapore’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency Constance See (center) was among the esteemed guests present at the inauguration of Tiong Bahru Bakery’s first international store. Joining Ambassador See in the photo were (L to R) Titan Dining Chairman Peter Tan, Titan Dining Director Damien Lim, Taguig City Philippines Mayor Lani Cayetano, Jollibee Group Founder and Chairman Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong, Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong, and Jollibee Group Philippines Chief Executive Officer Joseph Tanbuntiong.

Ribbon cutting: From the heart of Singapore to the vibrant community of Taguig, the first Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines is bringing the finest handmade pastries, buttery croissants, and artisanal breads made with the best French ingredients to Filipino customers. Photo shows (L-R): Jollibee Group Foreign Franchised Brands Philippines Vice President & Business Development Head Ned Bandojo, Jollibee Group Philippines Chief Executive Officer Joseph Tanbuntiong, Titan Dining Director Damien Lim, Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong, Republic of Singapore’s Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Jollibee Group Founder and Chairman Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Titan Dining Chairperson Peter Tan, Ayala Malls’ Chief Operating Officer Paul Birkett, Tiong Bahru Bakery General Manager Matt McLauchlan, and Jollibee Group Foreign Franchised Brands Operations Manager Chynna Ramos.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.