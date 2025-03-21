IPRS, established in 1970 as a non-profit organisation, is the only accrediting body for Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Singapore. The Institute promotes excellence in the industry through knowledge exchange platforms and training programmes that are aligned with the many changes and developments in the practice of PR and Communications today. IPRS has a growing membership consisting of professionals from diverse backgrounds in public relations, journalism, advertising, marketing, education and management – a factor that has contributed to the Institute's strength and dynamism. There are ten Student Chapters with various tertiary institutions to create opportunities for communications students and IPRS members to share expertise and experiences. The IPRS introduced the Biennial PRISM Awards (Public Relations In the Service of Mankind) in 1987 to recognise and reward excellence in PR and Communications in Singapore and regionally. The IPRS PRISM Summit was established in 2022 to further industry development and growth, and held biennially, alternating with the IPRS PRISM Awards. Together they present a community platform to lead and showcase the PR industry's best in Singapore and the region.

