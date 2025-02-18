MPay becomes one of the first three international e-wallets supporting the HUAWEI watch





MPay ewallet payment is now available on HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 series, HUAWEI WATCH GT5 series, HUAWEI WATCH FIT3, HUAWIE WATCH D2 and HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE. The above mentioned HUAWEI watch series also support GCash (Philippines) and Touch 'n Go e-Wallet (Malaysia). Users can link their MPay accounts to the HUAWEI watch, allowing them to pay by tapping wrist without using smartphones to pay. This provides significant convenience, especially during outdoor activities and fitness routines. The system utilizes dynamic encryption technology to prevent QR code fraud, ensuring secure and reliable transactions. Visitors from Chinese mainland and Hong Kong can download and register the MPay app, link it to their HUAWEI watch, and enjoy the seamless "tap your wrist to pay" experience in Macao.







Dickson Yang, Director of Huawei Device Business Hong Kong, stated, " Technology exists to serve humanity. In designing and innovating wearables, we focus on incorporating more practical features into users' daily lives. As Macao's leading financial technology company, Macau Pass has established MPay not only as a widely used regional payment platform but also as a way that connects users to diverse services. This collaboration will drive innovation in wearable device payments, with plans to explore further partnerships in various scenarios, aiming to build a comprehensive ecosystem for wearable devices."







Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, said, "We're honored to partner with global technology leader HUAWEI as one of the first three international e-wallets supporting HUAWEI watch. The first launch of the wearable payment solution in Macao not only enhances payment convenience for users, but also represents a significant innovation in Macao's financial technology industry and injects fresh energy into Macao's smart city construction."







At the product launch event, Macau Pass has been honored with HUAWEI Outstanding Ecosystem Award 2025. As strategic partners, HUAWEI and Macau Pass will leverage their respective strengths in technology and finance to explore new collaboration opportunities, engage in extensive and in-depth partnerships, and offer users a more seamless smart living experience. This will also contribute to the construction of Macao as a smart city and further enhance its global influence.



HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 18 February 2025 - On February 18, HUAWEI revealed its latest products at a launch event in Malaysia, including the HUAWEI Mate XT | Ultimate Design, while announcing a strategic collaboration with Macau Pass.

About HUAWEI Device Co., Ltd.

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. With 14 R&D centers having been set up in the Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and mainland China, Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, personal computers and tablets, wearable gears, and cloud services etc. Building on its solid foundation and expertise in the telecommunications business for over 30 years and on the strength of its self-owned global network, its globalized operational capabilities and its worldwide network of cooperation partners, Huawei Consumer Business Group is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. "Make it Possible to Build a Better Connected World", Huawei Consumer Business Group is committed to living up to its motto at all times.

About Macau Pass S.A.

Macau Pass, a leading financial technology and payment services company in Macao, contributes to the popularization of mobile payments and the construction of a smart city in Macao by providing contactless smart cards, e-wallets, and versatile electronic payment systems. In 2007, Macau Pass introduced the first contactless smart card mCard in Macao, which is now one of the largest contactless smart card and electronic payment system in Macao. In 2015, Macau Pass introduced mobile payment to Macao and created the MPay app in 2018. Today, it is not only one of the most widely used payment applications in Macao but has also developed into a super app that covers financial payments, lifestyle services, and leisure and entertainment scenarios, providing comprehensive digital services for local merchants, residents, and tourists in Macao.





Rooted in Macao and with a vision for global connectivity, Macau Pass is committed to advancing financial technology and smart city initiatives. The company continues to expand its digital service offerings and enhance payment solutions to meet the evolving demands of users in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. Through these efforts, Macau Pass strives to strengthen Macao's connections with the global community and foster economic and cultural prosperity across the region.

