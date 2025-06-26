HONMA is one of the most prestigious and iconic brands in the golfing industry. Founded in 1959, HONMA combines the latest innovative technologies with traditional Japanese craftsmanship to offer golfers around the world premium, high-tech, and high-performance golf clubs, balls, apparel, and accessories. As the only vertically integrated golf company with extensive in-house design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, as well as a broad retail footprint in Asia, HONMA is perfectly positioned to continuously grow its business in Asia and beyond, benefitting from the return of golfers in mature golf markets such as the US and Japan, and from increased participation in emerging markets such as Korea and China. HONMA will celebrate its 68th anniversary in 2025. In recent years, HONMA has actively undertaken brand and marketing campaigns with the goal of redefining the HONMA brand as a dynamic, relevant, and premium golf lifestyle brand among today's golfers. HONMA maintains a team of young professional players from Asia who are considered rising stars or upcoming challengers in the golf industry. HONMA has also collaborated extensively with coaches and key opinion leaders in major Asian markets and made significant investments in its retail distribution network and digital capabilities in Japan and China to unify and elevate the consumer experience and purchase journey for its loyal consumers and the younger golfing community.

