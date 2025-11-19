Hongkong Land Launches Sustainability Partnership Programme

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, it is a market leader in the development of experience-led city centres that unlock value for generations by combining innovation, placemaking, exceptional hospitality and sustainability. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry-leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. LANDMARK, the luxury shopping destination of the Hong Kong Central portfolio, is undergoing a three-year, US$1 billion expansion and upgrade, which aims to reinforce the portfolio as a world-class destination for luxury, retail, lifestyle and business. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore, mainly held through joint ventures, and a portfolio of retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.7 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund. Due to complete in 2028, it will comprise Grade A offices, luxury and retail space, high-end waterfront residential apartments, hotels and convention and cultural facilities. Alongside LANDMARK, it forms part of the Group's CENTRAL Series of globally-recognised destinations for luxury and lifestyle experiences. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

