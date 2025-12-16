Jointly developed by the HKU Faculty of Dentistry, the HKU Techno-Entrepreneurship Core (TEC), and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), GHFD aims to transform groundbreaking dental research into scalable, market-ready innovations. By combining the Faculty's world-leading expertise — ranked second globally — with HKSTP's robust innovation ecosystem, this pioneering initiative will strengthen Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area's position as a global powerhouse for dentistry innovation.
"GHFD is a launchpad for the world's brightest minds in dental innovation," said Professor James Tsoi, Director of GHFD, Faculty of Dentistry. "Together, we are redefining oral health innovation — turning academic breakthroughs into tangible solutions that benefit society worldwide."
Empowering Dental Entrepreneurs
Participating teams will gain access to comprehensive resources designed to support every stage of innovation — from early ideation to market entry.
Programme Highlights:
- Up to HK$6 Million in Funding and Support — depending on the selected incubation track
- Comprehensive Entrepreneurship Training — tailored by HKU TEC and HKSTP to equip founders with business, strategy, and fundraising skills
- Global Investment and Industry Networks — connect with HKU and HKSTP's venture capital, corporate, and research partners
- World-Class Dental Research Facilities — access to laboratories, clinical trials support, and practice environments provided by HKU Faculty of Dentistry
Who Should Apply
GHFD welcomes global individuals, research teams, and early-stage companies driving innovations across dentistry and oral health — from biomaterials and digital dentistry to AI-enabled diagnostics and preventative care. Successful applicants will gain a strategic foothold in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA), unlocking opportunities to expand across Greater China and beyond.
Build the Future of Dentistry — Starting in Hong Kong
Applications are now open!
Transform your dental innovation into global success with the support of HKU and HKSTP.
Application Deadline: 23 December 2025 (UTC+8)
Programme Details: https://ghfd.facdent.hku.hk/
Application Form: https://forms.office.com/r/fE5CMbPqau
