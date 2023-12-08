Its Hong Kong Innovation & Invention Project spotlights over 50 local innovated exhibits at Entrepreneur Day

Smart City: The Automated Concrete Cube Testing System by the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM) automates concrete cube testing procedures, including concrete cube curing, weight and dimension measurement, and compression testing. Smart Home & Living: The Wrinkle-Free, Flexible and High Contrast Screen for Portable Display by Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) and Aiaray (Hong Kong) is the world's only collapsible, large, and portable display. The display is only 2.5 pounds in weight and folds to the size of a book within seconds. Health Technologies and Medicine: Developed by the PolyU team, Liverscan is a non-invasive real-time ultrasound imaging-guided system for liver stiffness and fibrosis measurement. The system allows early diagnosis of liver fibrosis and treatment monitoring to prevent progression. Smart Transportation: The E-Lock developed by LSCM helps increase efficiency in customs clearance between Hong Kong and Guangdong, saving customs personnel time and effort in checking the same cargo repeatedly. Since its launch in 2016, the Single E-lock Scheme leveraging the E-lock is now applicable in 63 clearance points in Guangdong and Hunan provinces and 13 clearance points in Hong Kong. Smart Industry: Solar Fresh, a solar panel coating invented by Sambo Technology, can decompose organic pollutants under sunlight and keep the surface of solar panels clean. Compared to uncoated panels, those with Solar Fresh coating have a 20% higher capacity in power generation.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2023 - The Hong Kong Exporters' Association's "Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (Project) today demonstrates the internationalization potential of local innovation, showcasing over 50 outstanding locally innovated exhibits at Hong Kong Trade Development Council's Entrepreneur Day 2023.An initiative led by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and supported by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC), the Project aims to foster industry collaboration in the local innovation and technology (I&T) community. The Project backs local innovators' efforts in bringing their products onto the global stage to promote Hong Kong's innovation capabilities to the world.Owing to the city's robust international trade and efficient global logistics network, the I&T sector is set to enjoy favorable conditions in developing its export business. The internationalization of Hong Kong's I&T industry is a growing trend. To tap into this trend, the community is set to proactively engage in international trade exhibitions, connecting with traders from across the globe.Various companies participated in the Project and displayed their innovations at Entrepreneur Day, covering five major categories from Smart City, Smart Home & Living, Health Technologies and Medicine, Smart Transportation to Smart Industry. I&T prototypes on display include -Mr Eric Sun, Chairman of HKEA, says "I&T companies with the ambition of operating globally or selling to overseas companies or consumers are essentially exporters. The HKEA understands their need for a platform where they can reach international customers. More small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups have actively explored overseas markets in recent years, contributing to the growing trend of internationalization of the I&T sector. In view of this, HKEA and ITC have worked together in bringing the local I&T community to many world-class international exhibitions to foster connections and exchange of ideas. In April next year, we will be attending the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva (IEIG) to spotlight Hong Kong's innovative prowess to the world on a larger stage."Hashtag: #HongKongExportersAssociation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About "Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (Project)

"Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (Project), organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is an initiative dedicated to showcasing and promoting Hong Kong's immense potential in innovation and technology (I&T) to a global audience. The Project aims to facilitate collaboration within the industry and cultivate a vibrant I&T culture among the general public.



For more details on the Project, visit https://hk-ii.com



About HKEA

Founded in May 1955, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is a non-profit making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Association's mission is to develop Hong kong as a trading hub for exporters, dedicating its efforts to serve and add value for the exporter community.



Disclaimer:

Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material/event (or by members of the project team) do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Innovation and Technology Commission or the Vetting Committee of the General Support Programme of the Innovation and Technology Fund.



The Hong Kong Exporters' Association