HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) welcomes the 2026-27 Budget announced by the Financial Secretary which sets out, inter alia, the Government's commitment to drive the development of Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries, reinforcing the city's position as a global creative hub.HKDC Chairman, Mr Joseph Lo, remarked, 'HKDC has long been committed to supporting local designers and enterprises, driving design to create business value for Hong Kong, and reinforcing the city's position as a global creative hub. In alignment with Hong Kong's integration into the national development agenda and the advancement of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) collaboration under the 15th Five-Year Plan, we will continue to strengthen partnerships between Hong Kong's design sector, the Chinese Mainland, and the international community, leveraging Hong Kong's unique role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder". Through flagship programmes, we foster cross-sectoral collaboration and design innovation, and are dedicated to transforming the DX design hub into a cultural landmark for visitors to Hong Kong, further enhancing the competitiveness and influence of the city's design industry.'HKDC believes that Hong Kong's diverse cultural background, world-class cultural infrastructure, and global creative industry network will further reinforce the city's leadership in the creative industries. Its annual flagship event, Business of Design Week (BODW), will continue to convene world-class designers, brand leaders, and entrepreneurs to foster cross-cultural and cross-disciplinary exchange and business collaboration. The project 'DX GRAVITY', developed with the GBA design industry, will promote cross-sectoral creative and commercial synergies.Meanwhile, 'Fashion Asia Hong Kong' will strengthen ties among local, Chinese Mainland, and international fashion communities through strategic showcases, offering valuable opportunities for business growth and global exposure. Together, these initiatives highlight HKDC's role as the premier platform enabling design brands to go global while attracting international talent and investment.HKDC will continue to fully support government policy initiatives, working closely with industry stakeholders to advance Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries, enhance global competitiveness, and position the city as a world‑class creative capital.Hashtag: #HKDC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in leveraging the city's East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.



The major programmes include Business of Design Week, DFA Awards, Fashion Asia Hong Kong and BODW In the City. Since 2024, we have also been operating the DX design hub in Sham Shui Po, dedicated to fostering emerging design talents and facilitating collaborations and exchanges in the design industry, as well as providing visitors an immersive experience through innovative exhibitions, fashion showcases and cultural events.



To achieve our goals, we:



Cultivate a culture of design

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the power of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (

)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.Hong Kong Design Centre