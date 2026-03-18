HealthMutual Group and Hong Kong Data Ltd. Sign Cooperation Agreement to Streamline Cross-Border Healthcare with AI-Driven eTPA Platform

Hong Kong Data Limited (HK Data) (formerly CU Datahub), is committed to building a world‑leading Trusted Cross‑border Data Space (TCDS) that enables secure, efficient global data flows—connecting the world and advancing true global integration. HK Data's goal is to provide every globally minded enterprise and individual with a secure, reliable, and real‑time data platform. By making security, trustworthiness, and speed the standard for cross‑border data exchange, everyone is empowered to access the world seamlessly with a single tap.

Established in 2014, HealthMutual Group has emerged as a premier leader in healthcare management across Hong Kong and the Greater China Region. We are committed to leveraging healthcare management to position insurance as a sustainable funding source for healthcare through our Medical Concierge and other essential value-added services. Our knowledge-based, transparent and innovative approach benefits all stakeholders: the insured, insurers and the medical sector, fostering sustainable growth and development. Headquartered in Hong Kong, HMG also operates branch offices in Qianhai and Hainan.

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