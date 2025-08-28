Three entrepreneurs welcomed alongside the “Well-Being · Start-Up 2.0” program initiated by the Hong Kong Housing Authority



Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer of Hang Lung Properties (second from the right) and the Secretary for Housing, Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin (third from the right) visits the store at Peak Galleria to learn about the brand concepts and products of the three young entrepreneurs



As a supporting partner of the “Well-Being · Start-Up 2.0” program, Hang Lung has selected three outstanding young entrepreneurs from nearly 80 applications and lent premium shops at Peak Galleria, Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza. This initiative provides entrepreneurs with a real operating environment where they can test business concepts and interact directly with customers to explore market opportunities. As well as the rent-free operating period, Hang Lung has also provided renovations, comprehensive marketing support and brand exposure platforms to reach potential customers, helping them explore the retail market and realize their entrepreneurial ambitions.



Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer of Hang Lung Properties (third from the right), the Secretary for Housing, Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin (second from the left) and Ms. Evelyne Fung, Chief Estate Surveyor/Commercial Properties of the Housing Department (first from the right) at a sharing session with the three young entrepreneurs



Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin, Secretary for Housing, said, “The success of the ‘Well-Being · Start-Up 2.0’ program is an excellent example of the value of public-private partnerships. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Hang Lung Properties for its support in expanding our program to the private sector, providing a tangible platform for aspiring young entrepreneurs to launch their innovative ideas in a real market environment. These creative young people have injected new impetus into the community and Hong Kong's retail industry, and will encourage more start-ups to realize their ambitions.”



The three winning entrepreneurs sharing their entrepreneurial journey with the Secretary for Housing, Ms. Winnie Ho Wing-yin (first from the right)



Through a range of community investment projects, Hang Lung’s Community · Connect aims to promote career diversity for young people, encourage entrepreneurship, promote creativity and cultural development, and champion community health and inclusion.



The stores run by the three young entrepreneurs were officially opened at Peak Galleria, Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza respectively, realizing their entrepreneurial dreams



Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “Community · Connect is an important milestone for Hang Lung to celebrate its 65th anniversary and a concrete action to give back to the community by implementing our ‘We Do It Well’ core value. We launched the program at Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai, receiving an enthusiastic response and achieving encouraging results. Hang Lung is delighted to partner with the Housing Authority to support young entrepreneurs in shopping malls across Hong Kong. Our role extends beyond providing physical retail spaces; we emphasize ‘empowerment’ – helping entrepreneurs transform their unique ideas into sustainable businesses while delivering a richer and more diverse retail experience to customers.”



In July, Hang Lung launches its first pilot, “Summer Retro Market” at Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai as an initiative under Community · Connect. The two-weekend-long market brings together more than 40 emerging brands led by young people, provides them with a rent-free exhibition platform, allows creativity and business to collide, and helps young entrepreneurs explore the market and realize their dreams







Appendix - About the three start-ups and their sharing



LAM WING SUM is a local sustainable fashion brand that brings imagination to life while promoting a sustainable future. With the "The Art of Mending" philosophy, the brand celebrates imperfection and highlights beauty through techniques like Sashiko and mending. Location: Shop 218, Level 2, Peak Galleria, 118 Peak Road, The Peak



The founder, Lam Wing Sum commented: "As a local fashion designer, it isn't easy to set up a store in Hong Kong, with rental costs the biggest challenge. With the support of Hang Lung, the opening of our first physical store at the landmark of Peak Galleria is an important milestone. It allows me to connect with travelers from all over the world, which is perfect for promoting my design philosophy of combining environmental protection and handicrafts. Thank you, Hang Lung, for providing such a valuable opportunity for local creativity."

Rosemania & Co. was first introduced online in 2024. The brand celebrates eternal love through preserved flowers with its unique designs, offering exquisite products such as preserved flower glass domes, bouquets, memory capsules, and more. Location: Shop S5a, Kornhill Plaza South, 1-2 Kornhill Road, Quarry Bay



Said the founder Christine Lau: "I am very grateful to Hang Lung for their support for young entrepreneurs, providing rent-free shops, but also for supporting on marketing, which made me deeply feel the importance and dedication they put into this project. The Hang Lung team has been hugely attentive and considerate of us at every turn, which has given me greater confidence to develop my business even more. I already have a stable customer base in Hong Kong Island East, and Kornhill Plaza itself is a community I am familiar with, so being able to open here has added a sense of community and helped me reach more family customers and realize my original intention of connecting with people through floral art."

PokeCard specializes in Pokémon and sports cards, offering a wide range of card boxes and graded cards to satisfy the needs of players and collectors. The shop reignites the classic joy of physical cards in the digital age and celebrates the spirit of card-playing culture through events and competitions. Location: Shop F126-127A, 1/F, Phase 1, Amoy Plaza, 77 Ngau Tau Kok Road, Kowloon Bay



"I grew up around the neighborhood of Amoy Garden and have a special affection for it," said the founder, Ricky Siu. "Thank you to Hang Lung for giving me this unique opportunity to provide complete equipment and rent-free support to promote card culture and build a physical community. The store space allows me to host Pokémon championship events, which is an application criteria to become an official Pokémon gym and also enhances the brand's professionalism. Through this platform, I hope to turn my hobby into a career and connect with more like-minded players."



Further Community · Connect activities will be held in Jinan and Kunming in October, and will return to Hong Kong in December.

