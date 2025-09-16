GP Industries Group is an international manufacturing and marketing group with operations in Battery Solutions, Acoustics & Electronics, as well as Industrial Investments. GP Industries has been listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX: G20) since 1995. It is the primary industrial vehicle of the Hong Kong-listed Gold Peak Technology Group Limited. Underpinned by GP Industries' proprietary manufacturing facilities for equipment and design manufacturing of batteries and acoustics products, it has invested in and developed globally renowned consumer brand names for its major product categories, such as "GP", "Pairdeer", "KEF" and "Celestion. GP Industries' mission is to integrate economic growth, environmental protection and social responsibility in its business strategies to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high-quality products for the well-being of people and benefit of society, aiming to drive sustainable value for its stakeholders and the communities. Based in Singapore and Hong Kong, GP Industries operates advanced manufacturing facilities in China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, and has established an extensive manufacturing and distribution network spanning over 10 countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas. www.gp.industries

