[Market Observation] From the Olympics to the World Cup: Hong Kong Embraces Ultimate "Sports Fever"HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 - Apex One Global Limited (brand name - GiftOne), a premier Hong Kong corporate and promotional gift customization company, today released its "Hong Kong B2B Mega-Event Economy and Procurement Trend Observation Report." It analyzes the impact of major sports events on corporate marketing strategies, identifying the latest gift sourcing preferences. Concurrently, GiftOne announced the expansion of its strategic partnership network to help clients achieve a seamless online-to-offline (O2O) marketing layout during the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
Consequently, B2B procurement models are undergoing a structural shift. GiftOne notes that corporate demands have transitioned from traditional giveaways to experiential merchandise carrying emotional value. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, market demand for customized gifts, notably football gifts and peripheral goods, has surged, reflecting enterprises' proactive efforts to build emotional resonance with consumers through physical mediums.
Data shows integrating football gifts into viewing parties, mall interactions, or dining promotions significantly elevates consumers' brand identification. Such World Cup gifts are no longer mere promotional tools but vital strategic assets for building brand loyalty and driving sustainable business growth.
Hashtag: #GiftCompany #WorldCup2026 #GiftHK
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About GiftOne (Apex One Global Limited)
GiftOne (Apex One Global Limited) is a leading corporate gift customization platform in Hong Kong with over a decade of rich industry experience. The company is dedicated to providing innovative, practical, and premium customized promotional gift and giveaway solutions to major enterprises, government agencies, and organizations. Beyond its extensive experience in corporate gift customization, GiftOne possesses close marketing alliance partners to offer clients one-stop marketing services. Clients can truly implement a seamless O2O (Online-to-Offline) connection. From professional design, production, and marketing planning to logistics, we provide one-stop services to comprehensively help enterprises enhance brand value and marketing effectiveness.
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