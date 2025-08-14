Gentari is focused on delivering the solutions required to put clean energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari's three initial core pillars of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility form a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help customers in their decarbonisation journey. Its mission is to be the leading Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy developer, a scale hydrogen producer and go-to industry partner, and Asia Pacific's leading green mobility solutions partner. In the long term, Gentari aims to be the most valued clean energy solutions partner, creating greater impact, connecting businesses, and making the journey to a net zero future possible. Gentari is a leading owner and operator of utility-scale solar farms and storage investments. With approximately 814 MW of solar and solar hybrid projects installed and under construction across the country, including one of the largest solar farms in Victoria, Gentari is a key player in Australia's renewable energy landscape.

